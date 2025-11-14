Nigeria: Govt Urges More Diaspora Investment in Nigeria, Unveils Fresh Incentives

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to play a more active role in driving the nation's economic renewal.

He described their skills, capital, and global exposure as vital assets for building a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

Delivering his keynote address at the opening of the 8th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS 2025) in Abuja, Shettima, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Dunoma Umar Ahmed, said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration regarded the diaspora community as a strategic partner in its economic transformation agenda.

He noted that the Summit's theme, "Fast-Tracking Regional and National Development by Mobilising Diaspora Investment," aligned with President Tinubu's priority of attracting foreign and local investment, expanding job opportunities, and deepening infrastructure development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, the Tinubu administration is building a new investment climate anchored on security, transparency, and accountability.

He emphasised that the government's ongoing economic reforms, especially those in the financial and digital sectors, are aimed at restoring confidence and unlocking new frontiers of growth.

"Nigeria's prosperity will come faster when the public sector, private sector, and our global diaspora work together in unity of purpose," Shettima said. "We have the talent, the numbers, and the entrepreneurial energy. What we need now is the synergy to turn potential into prosperity."

The Vice President said Nigeria's vast diaspora population had already demonstrated its impact through remittances estimated at over $21 billion in 2024, sustaining millions of households and small businesses.

He added that the administration's policies, including the introduction of the Non-Resident BVN and a more flexible exchange rate regime, were designed to make financial systems more accessible and attractive for diaspora investors.

In her welcome address, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the Summit as a growing platform that brought together visionaries, innovators, and policymakers committed to national renewal.

She praised Nigerians abroad for their sustained support through remittances estimated at $25 billion annually, which, she said, represented not just financial assistance but a deep sense of loyalty and belief in the country's future.

"Our aim is to go beyond remittances," Dabiri-Erewa said. "We are building structured, sustainable pathways for diaspora investment that can create jobs, transform lives, and strengthen local economies. The Nigerian diaspora remains one of our most valuable national assets."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She reaffirmed NiDCOM's commitment to bridging the gap between diaspora investors and viable opportunities within Nigeria, stressing that the Summit had already facilitated several partnerships and project signings across key sectors.

In her address, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative, described the summit as a testament to the power of vision, collaboration, and perseverance.

"What began as a bold idea to connect Nigeria with her global diaspora has evolved into one of the most influential platforms for diaspora engagement and investment facilitation in our nation's history," she said.

"The NDIS stands as a beacon of what is possible when we harness the talents, resources, and commitment of Nigerians both at home and abroad towards building a prosperous future," she added.