Ghana: MP Donates Over 1,000 Desks, Teachers' Furniture to Bantama Schools

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has donated more than 1,000 dual desks and 100 sets of teachers' tables and chairs to schools across the constituency to promote effective teaching and learning.

The initiative forms part of his ongoing investment in education, which includes scholarships for brilliant but needy students, school infrastructure projects, and the Asenso-Boakye Mock Examinations and Quiz Competition.

Since assuming office, Mr Asenso-Boakye has supplied over 4,000 pieces of furniture to schools, demonstrating his commitment to creating a conducive learning environment for teachers and pupils.

At a brief ceremony in Kumasi, the MP described education as the foundation of opportunity and pledged to continue prioritising educational support as resources permit.

Beneficiary schools include Kumasi Girls' SHS, Asanteman SHS, Islamic SHS, Adventist SHS, Abrepo M/A JHS, Bantama Methodist JHS, and Hwidiem M/A JHS.

He commended teachers for their dedication and urged head teachers to guide parents in ensuring responsible social media use among students.

Mr Frank Asiamah Adjepong, Headmaster of State Boys and Chairman of Heads of Basic Schools, and a representative of the Metropolitan Education Directorate, expressed gratitude, praising the MP's consistent efforts to improve education in Bantama.