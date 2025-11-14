Nigeria: Cycling - Lagos Govt Targets Economic, Tourism Gains With Eko 170

Lagos State government has said the Lagos Gran Fondo EKO 170, a 170-kilometre mass participation cycling event, will strengthen its creative economy, boost small businesses and showcase the state's uniqueness.

Speaking on the launch, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said EKO 170 demonstrates Lagos's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global excellence.

According to him, the event underscores the state's readiness to host world-class experiences that inspire healthier lifestyles and reinforce Lagos's reputation as Africa's model megacity.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said: "The Cycling Challenge is a reminder of Lagos's boundless potential as a global sports tourism destination. This event blends our city's coastal beauty, world-class infrastructure, and vibrant cultural energy into an experience that will attract visitors, empower local communities, and inspire healthier lifestyles.

"As we welcome cyclists from across Nigeria and around the world, the Ministry of Tourism is proud to support an initiative that strengthens our creative economy, boosts small businesses, and showcases the very best of Lagos."

The event, endorsed by the state government, will make its debut on January 11, 2026. More than 1,000 cyclists, including elite professionals and amateur enthusiasts from across Nigeria and abroad, are expected to participate.

The 170km route will begin and end at Eko Atlantic City, passing through Victoria Island, the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, and the Lekki-Epe Expressway to Epe, before looping back to a grand finish.