Nigeria: Again, Court Orders PDP Not to Hold Convention

14 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has again ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to hold its proposed national convention.

Justice Peter Odo Lifu, on Friday, ruled that 2025 convention slated for Saturday November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State ,should be suspended until former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, obtains the nomination form for the national chairmanship of the party.

The judge barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising, monitoring or aiding the Ibadan convention until Lamido participates in the convention.

The judge held that PDP is under strict obligation to adhere to its own rules and regulations by giving opportunities to eligible members to realize their aspirations.

He said it was wrong of the PDP to have denied Lamido the opposite to purchase nomination form for the office of the national chairman of the party.

In the suit brought by his counsel, Jeph Njikonye (SAN), Lamido had sought among others, an interim order restraining the PDP from conducting its national convention pending the hearing and determination of his motion on notice pending before the court following the alleged denial of opportunity to buy the chairmanship candidacy form.

The judge noted that the order was based on the PDP's refusal to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of such conventions, that the notice was not published for the attention of members as required by law, and the party did not issue the mandatory 21-day notice before the convention.

