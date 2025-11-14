Nigeria: Buk Student Wins N35m Car in MTN Campus Competition

Kano — A 300-level student of the faculty of Agriculture at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Ramatu Yakubu, has emerged as the winner of a brand-new car valued at ₦35 million during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion event held at the university.

The three-day event, held on the school campus, was part of MTN Nigeria's flagship youth engagement initiative, "GoMAD on Campus," designed to empower, entertain, and connect Nigerian students through a blend of digital experiences, entrepreneurship, and live entertainment.

Ramatu's victory came as the climax of a series of competitions and activities that saw students rewarded with various prizes, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and cash gifts.

Her success was celebrated by fellow students and staff, marking a memorable moment in the university.

Speaking at the event, MTN Nigeria's Youth Segment Manager, Femi Adesina, said the programme was part of the company's strategic investment in youth development across Nigeria's tertiary institutions.

"As an organisation, we believe strongly in the Nigerian youth. We are not just here to talk to them, but to walk with them, support them, and empower them to be their best selves," Adesina said.

He explained that MTN Pulse Campus Invasion transforms selected universities into hubs of music, gaming, skill development, and digital innovation.

He said the initiative has already been held in institutions across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, including the University of Abuja, University of Benin, Federal University of Technology Owerri, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Adesina said in Kano, the event featured live performances by Nigerian celebrities, gaming villages, cinema nights, and 5G demonstrations.

"We want to move away from being a brand that only talks, to being a brand that acts. That's why we're giving students the opportunity to showcase their products and sell, while also rewarding them with tools to grow," Adesina added.

He said MTN also provided exhibition space for 10 student entrepreneurs to showcase their small businesses, ranging from food and snacks to fashion and crafts, without charging any fees.

Apart from the grand prize of the car, other items distributed included laptops worth ₦4 million, tablets valued at ₦3 million, and various tech accessories such as power banks, art kits, and cash prizes ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦150,000.

Adesina also highlighted MTN's broader commitment to youth empowerment, noting that the company has invested heavily in scholarships for young women, science and technology students, and persons with disabilities.

"This is our way of showing that we see them, we believe in them, and we want to be part of their journey. MTN is not just a network provider; we are a partner in their growth," he said.

Students who participated in the event described it as one of the most exciting experiences of their time on campus, with many expressing gratitude for the opportunities and support provided by the MTN.