Nigeria: NDLEA Destroys 54 Tons of Illicit Drugs in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, has destroyed over 52,481 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs seized from different parts of the state.

The destruction exercise, held on Thursday at Kufena in Zaria, along Birnin Gwari Road, marked a significant step in the agency's ongoing efforts to rid the state of narcotic substances.

State Commander of the NDLEA, Mohammed Tukur, said the operation symbolised a collective commitment to protecting communities from the devastating effects of drug abuse and trafficking.

He stated that the destroyed exhibits were the outcomes of several intelligence-driven operations carried out in collaboration with the military, police, customs, and other security agencies across the state.

Tukur added that the destruction reflected the agency's transparency, accountability, and professionalism in handling drug exhibits in line with legal requirements.

He commended the NDLEA Chairman,retired Brigadier-General Buba Marwa , for his visionary leadership and reforms,which he said had continued to strengthen the agency's efficiency and professionalism nationwide.

The Commander also lauded Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for his continuous support to the NDLEA, stressing that the government's backing had enhanced the command's operational effectiveness.

In his remarks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) said the destruction underscored the scale of the agency's work and its determination to prevent dangerous drugs from re-entering society.

Marwa, represented by Deputy Commander General (DCG) Sulaiman Ningi, Director of Operations and General Investigation, praised the Kaduna Command for its professionalism and acknowledged the state government's donation of two new operational vehicles and land for the construction of barracks and office facilities.

Marwa reiterated the agency's commitment to its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, urging parents, schools, and communities to join the fight against the growing menace of drug abuse.

The state governor, represented by Special Adviser on Drugs and Narcotics Control, Umar Bambale, said the exercise demonstrated the state's firm stand against drug trafficking and abuse.

He said the SUSTAIN Agenda of the administration integrates anti-drug initiatives into security, education, welfare, and healthcare development plans across Kaduna State.

Sani reaffirmed the state government's resolve to strengthen partnerships with NDLEA and other stakeholders in promoting prevention, rehabilitation, and enforcement strategies.

He called on traditional rulers, parents, and community leaders to intensify awareness and vigilance, stressing that drug abuse remains both a law enforcement and societal challenge.

The event attracted senior security officers, government officials, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders, who pledged continued collaboration toward achieving a drug-free Kaduna State.