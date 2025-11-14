Ghana: Telecel Group, Huawei Sign Strategic MOU to Modernise Ghana's Telecom Network

Telecel Group and Huawei Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a landmark network modernisation and digital infrastructure project, reinforcing their shared commitment to accelerating Ghana's telecom innovation and connectivity.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation on the Telecel Ghana Rollout Project, a multi-phase initiative valued at approximately USD 70 million. The project aims to enhance network performance and deliver next-generation digital services to consumers and enterprises across Ghana.

Implementation of the expansion project commenced in November 2025, marking the official start of a phased network upgrade across key regions of the country.

Malek Atrissi, Telecel Group COO, said the MoU represents a significant step forward in the company's long-standing collaboration with Huawei, its strategic partner across various markets. "It aligns with the Group's mission to advance digital infrastructure and innovative services in Ghana, supporting broader efforts to expand connectivity and drive sustainable growth," he said.

Patricia Obo-Nai, Telecel Ghana CEO, described the partnership as an important milestone in delivering world-class digital experiences to customers. "Huawei's proven expertise and technology leadership will help us enhance capacity, reliability, and innovation within Ghana's telecom landscape," she added.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen Ghana's digital ecosystem, provide improved network services, and create new opportunities for technological growth and innovation in the country.