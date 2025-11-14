Ghana: Edudzi Tameklo Pays Courtesy Call On Fmr. President Kufuor Ahead of NPA @20 Celebrations

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo Esq., on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence in Peduase.

The visit formed part of activities to officially inform the former President about the upcoming celebrations marking the NPA's 20th anniversary.

Mr Tameklo commended former President Kufuor for his vision and leadership in establishing the NPA, noting that the institution continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring efficiency, transparency, and consumer protection within Ghana's petroleum downstream sector.

He extended an official invitation to the former President to participate in the anniversary celebrations.

Former President Kufuor expressed appreciation to Mr Tameklo and the NPA team for the recognition and accepted the invitation.

He encouraged the CEO to uphold the values of integrity and professionalism in managing the Authority for the continued growth and stability of the petroleum industry.

Mr Tameklo was accompanied by a delegation from the NPA, including Mr Joseph Awan, Director of Risk and Chairman of the 20th Anniversary Planning Committee; Mrs Maria Oquaye, Director of Corporate Affairs and Co-Chair of the Planning Committee; Mrs Racheal Naa Atswei Nee-Okpey, Head of Communications; Mrs Genevieve Bissue, Head of Protocol and Logistics; Mr Emmanuel Mensah Hanson, Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive; and Mr Maxwell Boakye, Special Aide to the Chief Executive.