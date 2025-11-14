Ghana: Police Arrest Four Suspects Over Murder of Tanoso Chief

13 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of four people in connection with the murder of the Akwamuhene of Tanoso in the Bono East Region.

The suspects, identified as Issifu Addae, also known as Akwasi Addae, Stephen Gyamfi, Augustine Arhinful, and Martha Mansah, are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Police said four other individuals have been named as persons of interest and are being pursued.

According to the service, preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased chief had been destooled as the Akwamuhene but reportedly refused to accept the decision.

He was said to have engaged his family in several disputes and court cases over the matter.

The Police Service assured that efforts have been intensified to track down the remaining suspects so they face the full rigours of the law.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, the Public Relations Officer.

