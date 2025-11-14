Ghana: Former President Akufo-Addo Mourns Victims of El-Wak Stadium Tragedy

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of six young Ghanaians who lost their lives during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

In a facebook post, he said he returned from Angola to the devastating news of the tragic incident, which also left several others injured and receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

The former President extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured applicants a speedy recovery from both their physical injuries and the emotional trauma of the event.

"It is my hope that each day will bring you renewed strength. May the Lord be with us all at this difficult moment," he stated.