Ghana: Parliament Donates to Support Victims of El-Wak Tragedy

An amount of GH₵100,000 has been donated by the Parliament of Ghana in support of the treatment of victims of the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede.

Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin said the gesture is a token of Parliament's solidarity with the victims and a demonstration of the House's commitment to the welfare of citizens affected by the tragedy.

The donation was made during a visit to the 37 Military Hospital yesterday.

The Speaker led a delegation of parliamentary leadership to sympathise with the injured and their families.