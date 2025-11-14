Ghana: Local Production of Antiretroviral Drugs to Commence Soon

Atlantic Lifesciences Limited, a sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing company in the Ningo-Prampram district of the Greater Accra Region, has called on the government to support its operations to boost the country's health sector.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Dhananjay Tripathi, the company has, since its establishment, provided employment for Ghanaians, partnered with academic institutions on research projects, and produced vaccines to combat various diseases.

Mr Tripathi revealed that Atlantic Lifesciences plans to commence local production of antiretroviral drugs, aiming to reduce Ghana's dependency on international donations and funding. He made the statement during a visit by the Health Committee in Parliament, which assessed the company's operations.

"We can do our local production, but we need government intervention, perhaps through support from the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), to establish the plant for antiretroviral drug production and help address health challenges in Ghana and across Africa," Mr Tripathi said.

He also appealed for a review of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2255, which removes Value Added Tax (VAT) on active pharmaceutical ingredients, manufacturing inputs, and selected finished pharmaceutical products. Mr Tripathi explained that the current regulation results in VAT being charged on imported packaging materials, creating challenges for local manufacturers.

Other operational challenges highlighted by the Quality and Assurance Manager, Mr Smart Bediako, included inadequate water supply, unstable power, unreliable telecommunications, staff accommodation, port clearance issues for cold-chain products, and delayed payments for supplied goods. He urged the government to improve security in the area and consider allocating part of the Sagleme Housing project to address staff accommodation needs.

The Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr Nawaane Kurt Mark, commended Atlantic Lifesciences for its ambition to improve healthcare in Ghana, including local vaccine production. He emphasized the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for African countries to develop local manufacturing capabilities.

Dr Nawaane assured the company of government support through the committee, noting that USD 50 million has been allocated to the vaccine institute to promote local production, with Atlantic Lifesciences poised to benefit from this initiative.

