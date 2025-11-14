Ghana: Herbal Practitioners Must Embrace Innovation - CEO, Greenfield Scientific Clinic

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic, Dr. Bright Stephen Okoh, has urged herbal medicine practitioners to adopt innovation to penetrate the global market.

Dr. Okoh noted that herbal and alternative medicine are increasingly popular locally and, in some cases, are the preferred choice of treatment. However, greater efforts are needed to make herbal brands attractive internationally through technology and innovation.

The CEO made these remarks upon returning from the World Changers Summit in the United Kingdom, where he received the Excellence in Health Innovation Award. He was also honoured for his pioneering work in advancing herbal medicine and setting new standards for health and wellness.

"Our target is to become a global brand, and that can only be achieved when we become more innovative and ensure our products compete effectively in the global market," he stated.

Dr. Okoh explained that herbal medications were previously unappealing, often packaged in large bottles, which posed challenges for patients. "With advances in technology, it is now possible to compress compounds and improve packaging, making products more convenient for consumers," he said.

He added that these improvements would help herbal medicine meet international standards and integrate into the global market, stressing that limiting operations to local consumers would not ensure long-term sustainability.

The CEO highlighted that herbal medicine has gained appreciable recognition, with major health facilities in Ghana now offering patients a choice between orthodox and herbal treatments. "Patients have the right to choose between chemical-based medications and natural remedies, which supports herbal practitioners," he noted.

Greenfield was selected for the award following years of dedication to producing quality herbal medicines. The clinic also hosts practitioners from the diaspora for internships, earning positive feedback for its training and innovation.

On innovation, Dr. Okoh revealed that Greenfield pioneered an ambulance service within the herbal sector and recently launched "Green Home Care," allowing the clinic's medical team to provide care at patients' homes. He described the award as both a challenge and motivation for the team to continue delivering quality healthcare and customer satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Dr. Okoh announced plans to expand Greenfield's operations, focusing on customer satisfaction, timely service delivery, and sourcing more raw materials locally to reduce costs. "We want to make treatment available and affordable to every household by sourcing materials locally," he said.

He also urged the public to be mindful of their health during the festive season by eating healthy, getting enough rest, and staying safe.