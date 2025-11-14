Ghana: Journalists Urged to Promote Evidence-Based Health Reporting in Ghana

13 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cecilia YADA LAGBA

Journalists in Ghana have been urged to actively interpret and communicate findings from medical research to support evidence-based decision-making and strengthen healthcare delivery nationwide.

The call was made by the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), during a media engagement in Accra. The session aimed to enhance journalists' understanding of the Harmonised Health Facility Assessment (HHFA) Quality of Care Survey results.

Mr Dominic Kwabena Atweam, WHO Ghana's Strategic Health Information Officer, explained that the HHFA assessed the availability, readiness, and quality of healthcare services across public and private facilities, including hospitals, health centres, and CHPS compounds. He highlighted that the survey focused on equipment functionality, medicine availability, staff training, and adherence to national and WHO standards.

"The results provide a comprehensive snapshot of healthcare delivery in Ghana," he noted, emphasizing that the findings would guide reforms to improve service quality and support the country's goals for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Uzoma Ajegbo, WHO Ghana's Programme Management Officer, added that the HHFA was a collaborative effort between WHO, MoH, and GHS to generate robust, nationally representative data on clinical care quality. She noted that the engagement was intended to help journalists accurately report the upcoming National Quality of Care Report, scheduled for launch on November 20, 2025, promoting accountability and informed public discourse.

The initiative underscores the critical role of the media in translating complex health data into actionable insights that can inform policymakers and the public, ultimately contributing to improved healthcare delivery across Ghana.

