Ghana: United Nigeria Airlines Launches First International Operations, Honors J.J. Rawlings

United Nigeria Airlines has officially launched its first international operations, offering direct flights between Nigeria and Ghana, marking a significant expansion of the carrier's services. The launch also paid tribute to the late former Ghanaian President, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.

The inaugural service, which began on Monday at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), featured the dedication of the airline's first international aircraft to Rawlings, recognizing his legacy as a champion of African unity and progress. The new routes connect Abuja to Accra daily and Lagos to Accra four times weekly.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), described the airline's entry into Ghana as a "significant milestone" for regional aviation.

"United Nigeria Airlines becomes the 25th international carrier to operate at Kotoka International Airport. The new Accra-Lagos-Abuja service will strengthen our vision of positioning Ghana as West Africa's preferred aviation hub," she said.Related Articles

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Chairman and CEO of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, expressed gratitude to Ghanaian authorities for supporting the airline's international debut. He described the occasion as "bittersweet but historic," coinciding with the fifth anniversary of President Rawlings' death and the recent passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

"By naming this aircraft after J.J. Rawlings, we honour his spirit of leadership and solidarity that transcends borders," he stated.

Professor Okonkwo also pledged that the airline would uphold high operational standards and contribute meaningfully to the growth of aviation in West Africa.

"We are committed to delivering quality and reliability while strengthening the bond between our two nations," he affirmed.

Nigeria's Acting High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Dayo Agdele, hailed the launch as "a renewed bridge of connectivity and shared prosperity" between the two nations. He praised the airline for recognizing Rawlings' legacy, describing him as "a visionary leader whose ideals of unity, integrity, and selfless service continue to inspire millions."

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, lauded the gesture, noting that it reflects the enduring influence of Rawlings across Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"President Rawlings once said he would rather live in the hearts of men than have his name on monuments or streets. Today, that statement has been manifested through this honour," he remarked.

Representing the Rawlings family, Mr Fritz Baffour expressed appreciation to United Nigeria Airlines, describing the tribute as lasting and symbolic of the strong bonds between Ghana and Nigeria.