Ghana: Energy Ministry, NPA to Safeguard Investments in LPG Supply Chain

13 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) are working to introduce the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) in Ghana without negatively impacting existing investments in LPG refuelling stations.

The Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo Esq., emphasized that the CRM and the current LPG refill system would operate concurrently.

"It is wrong to use policies to collapse people's investment. When people invest, we can't use a policy to destroy their investment," he stated.

Mr Tameklo made these remarks during the launch of the NPA 2025 Consumer Week Celebration in Ashaiman, Greater Accra Region. The week-long event, themed 'LPG: A Sustainable Energy for a Better Tomorrow', included LPG safety awareness durbars in Maamobi and Teshie, market engagements in Ashaiman, and performances by Stonebwoy and Nacee.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The celebration aims to educate the public on the benefits of using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the implementation of the CRM, and the NPA's mandate to protect consumers' interests within the petroleum downstream sector.

Mr Tameklo highlighted LPG's role in Ghana's sustainable future, noting that choosing LPG over charcoal and firewood helps protect forests, reduce pollution, and improve public health.

"Through the CRM, the NPA ensures that all cylinders are safely filled, inspected, and distributed through licensed bottling plants. Our goal is to make LPG the preferred choice of energy for every Ghanaian household," he said.

The NPA CEO also outlined the Authority's vision for a downstream petroleum industry that is innovative, efficient, and sustainable. He emphasized affordability, quality, and reliability in the supply of petroleum products while aligning with President John Dramani Mahama's vision to transform the sector and support the 24-hour economy.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, highlighted LPG as a viable transitional fuel bridging the gap between traditional biomass fuels and cleaner modern energy.

"LPG is not just a cooking fuel. It is a health intervention, an environmental safeguard, and a driver of economic empowerment. Compared to charcoal or firewood, LPG produces up to 60 per cent fewer carbon emissions, significantly improving indoor air quality and helping reduce deforestation," he explained.

Mr Gabriel Kumi, Chairman of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), affirmed the Chamber's support for the CRM but stressed that its implementation should not undermine existing investments.

"The Chamber is not against the introduction of CRM. What the Chamber is against is the previous attempt to shut down existing investments. We believe that you run them side by side," he stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.