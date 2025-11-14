Ghana: Energy Ministry, NPA to Safeguard Investments in LPG Supply Chain

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) are working to introduce the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) in Ghana without negatively impacting existing investments in LPG refuelling stations.

The Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo Esq., emphasized that the CRM and the current LPG refill system would operate concurrently.

"It is wrong to use policies to collapse people's investment. When people invest, we can't use a policy to destroy their investment," he stated.

Mr Tameklo made these remarks during the launch of the NPA 2025 Consumer Week Celebration in Ashaiman, Greater Accra Region. The week-long event, themed 'LPG: A Sustainable Energy for a Better Tomorrow', included LPG safety awareness durbars in Maamobi and Teshie, market engagements in Ashaiman, and performances by Stonebwoy and Nacee.

The celebration aims to educate the public on the benefits of using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the implementation of the CRM, and the NPA's mandate to protect consumers' interests within the petroleum downstream sector.

Mr Tameklo highlighted LPG's role in Ghana's sustainable future, noting that choosing LPG over charcoal and firewood helps protect forests, reduce pollution, and improve public health.

"Through the CRM, the NPA ensures that all cylinders are safely filled, inspected, and distributed through licensed bottling plants. Our goal is to make LPG the preferred choice of energy for every Ghanaian household," he said.

The NPA CEO also outlined the Authority's vision for a downstream petroleum industry that is innovative, efficient, and sustainable. He emphasized affordability, quality, and reliability in the supply of petroleum products while aligning with President John Dramani Mahama's vision to transform the sector and support the 24-hour economy.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, highlighted LPG as a viable transitional fuel bridging the gap between traditional biomass fuels and cleaner modern energy.

"LPG is not just a cooking fuel. It is a health intervention, an environmental safeguard, and a driver of economic empowerment. Compared to charcoal or firewood, LPG produces up to 60 per cent fewer carbon emissions, significantly improving indoor air quality and helping reduce deforestation," he explained.

Mr Gabriel Kumi, Chairman of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), affirmed the Chamber's support for the CRM but stressed that its implementation should not undermine existing investments.

