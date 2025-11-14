Ghana: Renfag League - Accra East, La Salem, Osu Tenashie, Nima Oldies Record Vital Wins

13 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond ACKUMEY

Accra East Oldies returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over visiting Dansoman Tonny Oldies in their Match Day 13 clash of the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League at the Osu Ako Adjei Park.

Striker Christian Dzikunu scored the opener in the Zone B clash from the penalty spot after Andrews Lamptey was brought down in the box in the 35th minute.

Enoch Annang, also known as Kasola, added the second goal in the 75th minute, profiting from a rebound off a Lamptey header that struck the upright.

In other games in the zone:

  • Leaders La Salem Oldies ran riot with a 5-0 away win over La Old Stars at the McDan La Town Park.
  • Osu Tenashie won 1-0 away against Scarp Rangers.
  • La Emmause drew 0-0 with Adabraka/Asylum Down at the La Salem Park.
  • The Rangoon Oldies vs Osu Salem Oldies match was postponed.

In Zone A:

  • Veterans KFC thumped host East Legon Oldies 3-1 at the Bawaleshie School Park.
  • Ashaiman Oldies lost 0-1 to Teshie Oldies at the Ashaiman Roman Park.
  • Nii Laryea Oldies played goalless with Com. 2 Ex-Footballers at Teshie Camp '2' Park.
  • The all-Nungua clash between Nungua Oldies and Nungua Veterans ended 2-1 in favour of the latter at the Nungua Town Park.

In Zone C:

  • Okaikwei Oldies lost 1-3 to leaders Nima Oldies at the Aborfu Park.
  • Adenta Oldies won 2-0 over Madina Oldies at the Adenta Community Park.
  • Ayawaso KFC beat Achimota Oldies 4-3 at the Alajo Astro Turf Park.
  • Abokobi Oldies played out a 2-2 draw with Kotobabi Oldies at the Abokobi Community Park.

In Zone D:

  • Leaders S.C.C. Oldies beat Nima First Oldies 4-1 at the Kaokudi Park.
  • Ashiedu Keteke Oldies beat Awoshie Oldies 3-0 at the Mantse-Agbona Park.
  • Nii Sabaah Oldies were 2-1 winners over Ablekuma South.
  • The Accra Old Stars vs Ablekuma Central game was declared outstanding at the Indafa Park.

