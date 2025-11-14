Cotonou to Host the SIMA 2025 - Showcasing and Supporting the Financing of Francophone Africa's Music Industry

The AFRICAN MUSIC INDUSTRIES FAIR (SIMA) offcially opens its second edition at the SOFITEL DÔME in Cotonou, under the theme: “Showcasing and Financing Francophone Africa’s Music: From Potential to Proof.” The SIMA 2025 returns with a renewed ambition: to transform African musical creativity into measurable economic value. More than 7,000 participants from 25 countries are expected — including artists, producers, policymakers, investors and civil society stakeholders.

This second edition in Cotonou is held in close collaboration with national institutions and benefts from major institutional support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, through Benin Tourism and the Agency for the Development of Arts and Culture (@adac_benin).

The opening ceremony brought together several prominent personalities, including Mamby Diomandé, SIMA’s General Commissioner, who reaffrmed the event’s vision and pan-African ambition. Among the offcials present were Luc Atrokpo, Mayor of Cotonou, who highlighted the strategic importance of culture in local development, and Ms. Gandaho, representing the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, underscoring the strong commitment of the Beninese government to the cultural and creative industries.

A fagship event for Africa’s music industry

Under the patronage of LIONEL TALON, founder of the CENTRE EYA, the SIMA 2025 features a rich and inclusive programme: an artistic residency at the CENTRE EYA, a professional fair, masterclasses, panel discussions, high-level B2B/B2G meetings and conferences.

“The SIMA 2025 is more than a fair: it is a pan-African platform for transformation. We want to demonstrate that Francophone music can be a driver of growth, employment and global visibility. Africa does not lack talent; what it needs now is economic proof and structured fnancing,”- MAMBY DIOMANDÉ, General Commissioner of the SIMA.

Benin, a model of cultural leadership

BENIN ’s selection as host country for the second edition is no coincidence. The country has made cultural and creative industries (CCIs) a central pillar of its development, with more than €250 million invested between 2016 and 2026.

“Choosing Cotonou was not accidental. Benin has made culture and tourism pillars of its development. By hosting the SIMA, it reaffrms that culture is not a luxury but an investment in the future — a force for cohesion, employment and infuence. When a State believes in culture, it becomes a power,” said the General Commissioner of the SIMA.

LIONEL TALON, founder of the CENTRE EYA and patron of the SIMA 2025, added:

“Hosting the SIMA in Benin is a great source of pride. This artistic residency and fair embody the energy, creativity and solidarity of Africa’s youth. What sets the SIMA apart is its inclusive approach: it brings together every actor in the music ecosystem, from creators to investors. It is a concrete demonstration of what we can achieve with the right will, the right people and an engaged State. The SIMA gives our youth the tools to aspire and rise to the global stage.”

Strong institutional support

The CITY OF COTONOU is providing full support to this pan-African gathering and expressed its pride in hosting it on its territory, “Today, with the SIMA, Cotonou is establishing itself as a regional capital for the cultural and creative industries — a meeting point for artists, policymakers, investors and institutions. Hosting the SIMA means offering our youth a platform, a stage and a space for inspiration, while strengthening Cotonou’s position as a regional hub for culture, music and major events,” said LUC ATROKPO, Mayor of COTONOU.

For JEAN-MICHEL ABIMBOLA, Benin’s Minister of TOURISM, CULTURE and the ARTS — quoted by GWLADYS GANDAHO, Deputy Director of his Cabinet, “The SIMA fully aligns with the government’s vision: positioning Benin as a major cultural actor on the continent. By supporting this fair, we reaffrm our conviction that culture and music are powerful drivers of development, infuence and social cohesion.”

A clear ambition: to professionalise and fnance Francophone Africa’s music industries

By combining creation, training and economic structuring, the SIMA 2025 positions itself as a catalyst for lasting transformation. Emerging artists such as KIKIMOTELEBA (Côte d’Ivoire), VOILÀ LULU, DOGUISSIMI and OPA (Benin) took part in a pan-African artistic residency on 12 November, marking the frst major highlight of this edition.

The SIMA 2025 will take place from 10 to 15 November 2025, with key moments scheduled for 13 and 14 November at the SOFITEL COTONOU, and additional activities at the CENTRE EYA, SEME CITY and MAISON ROUGE.

Register now to take part in the SIMA 2025 and access the full programme of masterclasses, spotlights and sessions on www.simaonline.net

About SIMA

Created and initiated by experts from the music industry, the African Music Industries Fair (SIMA) promotes Africa’s music industries, provides training for professionals across the ecosystem, and offers a business platform connecting African stakeholders with partners from other continents. SIMA, a true “mirror” of Africa’s music sector, enables industry professionals to meet potential clients or partners, showcase their services, and deepen their understanding of the African and international music market.