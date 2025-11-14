Tanzania: Risch, Shaheen Statement on Tanzanian Elections

U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the statement below regarding the recent Tanzanian elections.

“On Wednesday, October 29th, Tanzania held elections marred by state-sponsored political repression, targeted abductions and manipulation. Tanzania’s election was decided well before October 29th. In response to these less than credible elections, Tanzanians took to the streets to display their deep frustration and anger. Unfortunately, instead of heeding calls for reforms and electoral transparency, the Government of Tanzania’s heavy handed security response resulted in the death of hundreds and the abduction and imprisonment of many more.

“Tanzania has experienced an unprecedented level of violence over the course of the election. Internet shutdowns disrupted business operations, limited communications, and left Tanzanian citizens isolated. Tanzania’s ruling party has created an environment of fear that challenges the security of the country and neighboring countries.

“For decades, the U.S.-Tanzania relationship has been built on shared democratic values, global security, economic prosperity, and strategic investment. Tanzania’s continued pivot from the rule of law, reform, and good governance demands a genuine assessment of the U.S. bilateral relationship with Tanzania.