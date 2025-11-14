Tanzania Launches Special Commission to Investigate Root Cause of Oct 29 Violence

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has formed a special commission to investigate the violence that occurred during the General Elections held on October 29, 2025, to identify the root cause of the incidents and enable dialogue that will help restore harmony and maintain peace.

This statement was issued today, November 14, 2025, by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, while officially opening and addressing the 13th Parliament during its first meeting, fourth session, held for the first time in Dodoma.

President Samia also expressed her gratitude to all citizens who registered and turned out to vote.

The opening ceremony was attended by various leaders, including former President of the Fourth Phase, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete; former Vice President, Dr. Philip Mpango; former Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa; former Speaker of the National Assembly, Anne Makinda; Chief Court Administrator, Olesante Gabriel; President of Zanzibar, Ali Hassan Mwinyi; Second Vice President of Zanzibar, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla; as well as representatives from different countries.

Additionally, the government extended condolences to families who lost their loved ones, those who were injured, and all others affected by the violence, while urging the youth to avoid behaviors or influences that could jeopardize the peace of the nation.

It should be remembered that on the day of the General Election, October 29 this year, incidents of violence occurred, resulting in deaths, injuries to some citizens, and destruction of property.