Liberia: After President Boakai's Bombshell Announcement That Ecobank Will Fund Equipment Purchase, Fpa Gathers Chinese Firm Won Bid to Supply, Train, and Maintain Yellow Machines

Monrovia — A day after President Joseph Nyuma Boakai stunned the nation with a bold revelation that EcoBank Liberia is financing the long-awaited purchase of "yellow machines" to support the government's road and infrastructure programs, FrontPage Africa has gathered that a Chinese firm, Evergreen Liberia Limited has already been selected to supply the equipment.

Though the President offered few details during his address--sparking public curiosity about the financing structure and procurement process--FPA's investigation has uncovered that Evergreen Liberia Limited with an established track record in importation of heavy-equipment quietly won the competitive.

Boakai: "EcoBank is even financing the yellow machines"

Speaking during the unveiling of the first batch of new public buses at the headquarters of the National Transit Authority (NTA) in Gardnerville on Thursday, President Boakai praised EcoBank for its long-standing contributions to national development.

"I also want to thank the bank--EcoBank has been here for a long, long time. And they have been involved in financing a number of activities that we carried on. As a matter of fact, they are even financing the yellow machines that will soon be here," the President declared.

His statement immediately triggered debate over why the financing arrangement had not been officially disclosed and what role the bank is playing beyond standard lending activities.

Insider Confirms: Production Already Completed

A well-placed source familiar with the procurement process told FPA that the contract is far advanced, and the manufacturing of the equipment has already been completed in China. FPA gathered that SANY, a Chinese multinational heavy equipment manufacturer headquartered in Changsha, Hunan is the manufacturer. SANY was initially touted as the manufacturer by the first batch of officials headed by Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio.

The insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment publicly, said: "I can tell you it's a done deal. A Chinese company with the required capacity has won the bid, and production of the yellow machines is already complete. The President was right when he said EcoBank is funding the project. The bank will collaborate with the National Road Fund and the Ministry of Public Works to raise the money."

According to the source, the contract, worth US$22 million, includes not just the supply of machinery, but also training for Liberian technicians, after-sales servicing, and long-term maintenance, marking one of the most comprehensive heavy-equipment procurement initiatives in recent years. As part of the deal, Evergreen Liberia Limited will supply additional 20 Pick-up Trucks, four container of spare parts and bring in four Chinese engineers to train about 1,000 Liberians.

Scope of the Project

While the government is expected to formally unveil the full agreement in the coming days, FPA has learned that the machinery package is intended to support community access roads, farm-to-market road clearing, county public works operations, emergency road rehabilitation and routine maintenance functions.

The equipment--collectively referred to as "yellow machines"--typically includes graders, loaders, dozers, excavators, compactors, and trucks. It is not yet clear how many machines in total, but the government had previously announced that the package includes 285 machines to be distributed among the 15 counties of Liberia, with each county receiving 19 pieces.

The consignments are expected to arrive in December, thereafter, President Boakai will embark on his county tour to deliver the machines, the official said.

"This is the reason the president has not taken his county tour. He wants the machines to arrive and he, along with the Vice President, can deliver it to the people," the source said.

A Significant Boost -- If Delivered

Infrastructure remains one of Liberia's most pressing challenges. Analysts say the arrival of new earth-moving equipment--if deployed transparently and efficiently--could greatly strengthen county road units and improve mobility nationwide.

As the Boakai administration leans heavily on its "ARREST" agenda, particularly the pillar focused on infrastructure expansion, the successful delivery of the yellow machines could become one of its earliest and most tangible achievements.

But the deal has not been without controversy.

From a US$79M Proposal to a Renegotiated Plan

The controversy dates back to May 2024, when Minister of State Without Portfolio Mamaka Bility introduced a US$79 million proposal for the acquisition of road equipment. The plan drew swift criticism from lawmakers, civil society groups, and anti-corruption advocates, who questioned the lack of legislative approval, transparency concerns, and what they described as inflated costs.

Facing public backlash, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai mandated Vice President Jeremiah Koung to renegotiate the agreement. The VP later announced a significantly reduced price of US$22 million, payable over three years, and promised a more transparent procurement process.

Vice President Koung subsequently led a high-level delegation to China in search of reputable companies to supply the yellow machines.

However, authorities later clarified that the government would not directly finance the purchase. In line with public procurement policy, a competitive bidding process was launched for the supply and importation of the equipment.

Evaluation Process -- and Alleged Irregularities

The bid evaluation committee included representatives from the Ministry of Public Works, the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), and the Office of the Vice President. It was responsible for ensuring a transparent and credible procurement review.

But concerns emerged about possible irregularities during the evaluation.

Two key issues are at the center of those concerns: Overlooked Discount:

Liberian-owned ABK Incorporated claims that the committee failed to apply its 0.5% discount--an omission that could have changed the final bid rankings.

Ignored Margin of Preference: The Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA) mandates a 15% margin of preference for Liberian-owned companies. Observers say ABK was not granted this advantage, potentially giving a foreign bidder an unfair edge.

The Bids

Three companies submitted bids for the supply of 285 machines: ABK Incorporated (Liberia): US$25,275,120.00 American Procurement Service: US$30,382,479.00 and Evergreen Import & Export Federation (Foreign): US$21,646,035.00.

American Procurement Service was reportedly disqualified for exceeding the US$30 million threshold, leaving ABK and Evergreen as the final contenders.

According to ABK, when applying the 15% preference and the 0.5% discount, ABK's adjusted bid should have totaled US$21,376,432.42--lower than Evergreen's US$21,646,035.00. Yet ABK was allegedly informed that its bid was "unresponsive," a decision that has raised questions about transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

Lingering Questions

Despite signs of progress, several critical issues remain unanswered - what repayment model is being arranged with the National Road Fund? Why has the full agreement not been made public? Was the Legislature formally notified, given the financial implications?

An inside source told FrontPage Africa that while the exact figures remain undisclosed, the interest rate on the financing arrangement is believed to fall between 4% and 8%, with repayment expected within two to three years.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Works and the National Road Fund have not commented.

A Potential Breakthrough -- If Managed Well

If the process is finalized and equipment delivered, the acquisition could mark a major step toward improving Liberia's long-neglected road network. Deployed fairly and efficiently, the machines could empower county road units and accelerate rural connectivity.

As the Boakai administration pushes forward with its infrastructure agenda, the public will be watching closely to see whether this deal becomes a milestone achievement--or another missed opportunity.

FrontPage Africa will continue to follow this developing story.