Nigeria Lists $70m Real Estate Investment Fund On NGX

Nigeria has listed the commercial tranche of the ₦100 billion ($70 million) MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (Series 2) on the Nigerian Exchange.

The fund is part of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated's (MOFI) ₦1 trillion issuance programme, aimed at mobilising long-term capital into real estate, infrastructure, and strategic national assets. It carries a 99-year tenor and offers fixed-rate mortgage financing at 9.75 percent for up to 20 years, with a minimum equity contribution of 10 percent, thereby broadening affordability.

By transforming MREIF into a tradable vehicle accessible to institutional and retail investors, the government seeks to deepen the financial markets and expand access to affordable housing.

Listing the fund under the NGX underscores the aim of making real-estate investment mainstream, offering transparency and governance oversight. The fund gives domestic and diaspora investors exposure to real-estate-backed, impact-oriented assets in Nigeria.

Key Takeaways

The MREIF Series 2 listing marks a strategic convergence of housing policy, capital markets development, and infrastructure financing in Nigeria. By structuring the initiative as a listed investment vehicle, the government opens real estate to retail investors who previously lacked accessible routes into the sector. The 9.75 percent fixed-rate mortgage component--combined with the long tenor--signals commitment to affordable home ownership and long-running capital recycling. For the capital markets, the listing enhances liquidity, disclosure, and investment innovation, offering a new asset class beyond equities and bonds. It may also encourage similar instruments across Africa where housing deficits and market access gaps persist. Success will hinge on investor uptake, asset performance, risk management and execution of the underlying housing projects. Ultimately, if well-managed, the initiative could help bridge housing supply-demand gaps while embedding real-estate assets into mainstream investible portfolios in Nigeria.