Nigeria: Actor Baba Ijesha Completed Jail Term, Not Acquitted - Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, has dismissed claims that Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was cleared and freed by the Court of Appeal, describing the reports as "false, misleading and irresponsible."

Pedro, who spoke to journalists in Lagos on Sunday, said his office was disturbed by a social media post by fellow actor Yomi Fabiyi alleging that Baba Ijesha had been exonerated of all charges, including the sexual offences involving a minor.

The Attorney-General warned that the claims were a "complete distortion of the judicial record and capable of misleading the public."

He said the clarification became necessary after Fabiyi asserted that the Court of Appeal had "cleared" the convict of ever defiling a minor and dismissed the entire case as a "charade."

Pedro outlined the case history, recalling that the High Court of Lagos State on July 14, 2022, convicted Baba Ijesha of sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child over incidents recorded in 2021, sentencing him to five and three years respectively, to run concurrently.

He added that the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on June 28, 2024, delivered judgement on the actor's appeal. "While the court set aside convictions relating to alleged offences from 2013-2014, it upheld the conviction and sentence for the 2021 sexual assault charges," he said.

Pedro noted that Baba Ijesha later pursued an appeal to the Supreme Court, but it was struck out for incompetence on May 29, 2025. A subsequent motion seeking leave to file a fresh appeal was also dismissed on October 9, 2025, leaving the Court of Appeal judgement intact.

He stressed that the actor's release resulted solely from completing his full term of imprisonment as affirmed by the appellate court--not from any discharge or acquittal.

"Mr. Olanrewaju James was not cleared of the offences of sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child," Pedro said, warning that Fabiyi's claims were untrue and capable of causing public alarm.

The Attorney-General urged Lagos residents to disregard the misleading reports and cautioned Fabiyi and media platforms amplifying the misinformation to desist. He added that the Office of the Attorney-General "will not hesitate to initiate criminal proceedings for publication of false news with intent to cause fear or alarm, an offence under Section 39 of the Lagos Criminal Law."

Meanwhile, comedienne and actress Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, had reacted to Baba Ijesha's release, calling on the Lagos State government and the Department of Justice to include his name in the sex offenders register.

During a live Instagram session on Saturday, November 15, 2025, she said, "I want to urge Lagos State Government, the Department of Justice, to please publish his name in the sex offenders register," adding that she awaited further updates on the matter.