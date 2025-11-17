Liberia: Missing Infant Found in Grand Gedeh After Public Outcry

16 November 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C Koinyeneh

Monrovia — A newborn who disappeared from the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital in Grand Gedeh County has been found about 20 hours after the incident, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a brief statement, the Ministry said the child is in good health and has been reunited with his mother.

"The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that the missing male baby who disappeared earlier this morning has been found and is now in good health with the mother," the Ministry stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Ministry did not disclose how the baby was located or provide additional details surrounding the recovery. The infant was reported missing around 2:00 a.m. on November 16, 2025, after an unidentified individual -- described as wearing a hijab -- allegedly entered the hospital's Infant Ward and took the newborn.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Health issued a public alert urging residents to assist authorities with any information that could help locate the child. The case was immediately turned over to the Liberia National Police, which launched an investigation in coordination with health officials.

In its appeal, the Ministry encouraged the public to report suspicious behavior, unusual movements around the hospital, or anyone seen carrying a newborn under questionable circumstances. Emergency hotlines were also activated through the Liberia National Police, the Ministry of Health, and the Grand Gedeh County Health Team.

The Ministry thanked the police and residents of Grand Gedeh for their cooperation.

"The Minister of Health extends her deepest gratitude for the level of support from the Liberia National Police, citizens, and residents for joining forces," the statement added.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.