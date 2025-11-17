Liberia: Missing Infant Found in Grand Gedeh After Public Outcry

Monrovia — A newborn who disappeared from the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital in Grand Gedeh County has been found about 20 hours after the incident, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a brief statement, the Ministry said the child is in good health and has been reunited with his mother.

"The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that the missing male baby who disappeared earlier this morning has been found and is now in good health with the mother," the Ministry stated.

The Ministry did not disclose how the baby was located or provide additional details surrounding the recovery. The infant was reported missing around 2:00 a.m. on November 16, 2025, after an unidentified individual -- described as wearing a hijab -- allegedly entered the hospital's Infant Ward and took the newborn.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Health issued a public alert urging residents to assist authorities with any information that could help locate the child. The case was immediately turned over to the Liberia National Police, which launched an investigation in coordination with health officials.

In its appeal, the Ministry encouraged the public to report suspicious behavior, unusual movements around the hospital, or anyone seen carrying a newborn under questionable circumstances. Emergency hotlines were also activated through the Liberia National Police, the Ministry of Health, and the Grand Gedeh County Health Team.

The Ministry thanked the police and residents of Grand Gedeh for their cooperation.

"The Minister of Health extends her deepest gratitude for the level of support from the Liberia National Police, citizens, and residents for joining forces," the statement added.