Nigeria: Govt Targets 70% Digital Literacy, to Train 50m Nigerians

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled plans to train 50 million Nigerians and raise the nation's digital literacy level to 70 percent by 2027.

The move which is part of Nigeria's bold steps to strengthen its digital economy, is expected to create a workforce equipped to drive innovation, boost productivity, and enhance the country's competitiveness in the global digital economy.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, stated this in Abuja at the weekend, during the closing session of the Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition (DNICE 2025), themed "Innovation for a Sustainable Digital Future: Accelerating Growth and Inclusion."

The programme, according to him, targets three major sectors: education, the public service, and the informal economy, aiming to build skills across a broad swathe of the population. NITDA's strategy combines curriculum development, teacher training, civil servant capacity building, and community-based initiatives to ensure wide reach.

"So we started with a baseline of 50 percent as of 2024. So we are building and our target is to reach 70 percent by training 50 million Nigerians by 2027.

"Firstly, we've worked with the Ministry of Education. We have developed a curriculum for digital literacy and skills, and the President has approved the implementation of that. Now we are training teachers across the country on how to start teaching digital literacy and skills in all our schools, from kindergarten to tertiary institutions," Abdullahi said.