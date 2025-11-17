Nigeria: Govt, UAE Sign MOU to Expand Digital Education for Nigeria's Young People

17 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Digital School, under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative (MBRGI), to expand access to digital education and practical skills development for Nigerian youth through the platform of Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA).

The agreement, which was formally signed in Dubai, marked a major milestone in Nigeria's efforts to prepare its youth for active participation in the global digital economy. The partnership followed earlier engagements held in July 2025 between the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and key UAE government officials and development partners.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Olawande described the collaboration as "a promise to equip Nigerian youth with the skills, tools, and opportunities they need to thrive in a fast-changing digital world."

He expressed appreciation to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates for their hospitality, leadership, and continued support for global development.

"What we celebrate today goes beyond Nigeria," the Minister said. "It stands as a symbol of shared responsibility, shared progress, and shared hope for the youth of both nations," he added.

The UAE Digital School, led by Dr. Waleed Al Ali, is one of the flagship initiatives of MBRGI dedicated to providing digital learning opportunities to underserved communities worldwide. Through the collaboration, Nigeria will leverage the school's digital infrastructure, resources, and expertise to strengthen digital inclusion and education for young people across the country.

The minister also commended the ministry's technical partner, Sapphital Limited, for its commitment and contribution to the success of NiYA and related digital empowerment projects. He further praised his team at the ministry for their dedication in bringing the initiative to fruition.

The partnership is expected to accelerate Nigeria's digital transformation agenda by providing access to modern, skill-based education that empowers youth for the future of work, the ministry added.

