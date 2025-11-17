Mali Media Authorities Suspend French Broadcasters

Mali's media regulator the HAC has suspended French broadcasters LCI and TF1 over allegedly using "unverified statements and falsehoods" regarding jihadists in this Sahelian country, according to a decision seen by French press agency AFP Friday.

The ruling military junta, which came to power in back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, has suspended several media outlets -- particularly foreign ones -- and silenced or imprisoned journalists and other critical voices.

"The services of the television channels LCI and TF1 are removed from the packages of all sound or television broadcasting service distributors in Mali, until further notice, starting from the date of signature of this decision," said the HAC statement issued Thursday.

The LC1 report in question was a 12.24-minute segment aired last Sunday, according to the HAC, which were about "jihadists at the gates of Bamako" and the country becoming "Al-Qaeda's new stronghold".

The segment was reposted by TF1's website the same day, said the authority.

The broadcast contained "unverified statements and falsehoods" particularly concerning allegations that "the junta has banned fuel sales" and "terrorists are now close to taking over the capital Bamako", said the media regulator.

The regulator condemned the report as "a blatant violation of the journalist's code of ethics in Mali, which requires adherence to the truth".

It presented "an alarmist tone that predicts an 'imminent collapse of the Malian state', all of which causes panic or distrust towards institutions and harms social cohesion," the HAC said.

The two channels, LCI and TF1, have not been accessible in Mali since Thursday evening, an AFP journalist observed.

(With newswires)