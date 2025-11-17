Nigeria: We'll Hunt Down Terrorists, Protect Our People, Air Force Chief, Aneke, Reassures Nigerians

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force's (NAF) unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorists and other criminal elements threatening the peace and stability of Nigeria.

This is just as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out precision airstrikes that destroyed a major terrorist stronghold in the Sauri camp, Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

Aneke gave the assurance over the weekend during an operational visit to the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) Sector 2/213 Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Katsina State.

He charged NAF personnel to intensify their efforts in fulfilling the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, to decisively eliminate all threats to the safety and security of Nigerians.

The CAS emphasised that the unprecedented support of the federal government--through the acquisition of modern platforms, advanced weaponry, and enhanced professional training--places a solemn responsibility on the Nigerian Air Force to deliver decisive outcomes.

According to him, Nigeria's security landscape has grown increasingly complex, with ruthless non-state actors spreading violence and causing significant loss of innocent lives.

He reminded personnel that the sacrifices of fallen NAF heroes demand unwavering resolve, urging them to remain agile, innovative, and ruthlessly precise in confronting security threats.

"We cannot relent for a moment," he warned. "The nation is counting on us to restore peace and reclaim every inch of territory challenged by insurgents and criminals."

Aneke commended the troops for their courage, precision, and professionalism despite the region's operational challenges.

He vowed that the NAF would not rest until every threat to Nigeria's sovereignty is neutralised.

"Wherever they hide--whether in forests, valleys, or remote villages--our forces will find them, and we will strike with precision. Our mission is clear: to hunt them down and protect our people."

He urged personnel to sustain operational momentum and ensure that every mission reflects the NAF's core values of discipline, service, and patriotism.

Reiterating his leadership philosophy, anchored in decisive warfare and robust welfare, the CAS stressed that the fight against insecurity must go hand in hand with the well-being of personnel.

"A force that fights hard must also live well," he declared. "Under my leadership, your welfare, training, and equipment will match your courage in the field. You are the nation's shield, and your safety and morale are non-negotiable."

He further affirmed that the NAF would continue investing in modern capabilities, intelligence systems, and technology-driven operations to secure lasting air dominance and deliver strategic effects on the ground.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Idris, assured the CAS of the unwavering readiness and commitment of troops to actualise his strategic vision for the NAF.

This was followed by an operational brief by the Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Chukwuedo E. Illoh, who presented the current campaign plan, recent operational gains, and evolving strategies for countering threats across the theatre.

The CAS, accompanied by key Branch Chiefs and senior officers from the NAF Headquarters, then undertook an extensive tour of critical operational and administrative facilities, including the Operations, Engineering, and logistics areas, as well as base medical, sporting, and recreational infrastructures.

In an interactive durbar with officers, airmen, and airwomen, the CAS addressed their concerns, commended their dedication, and charged them to renew their resolve.

"You represent the pride of our nation and the hope of millions who sleep in peace because you stay awake," he said. "This fight is bigger than defeating enemies; it is about securing our future. We must fly smarter, strike harder, and protect every Nigerian life with honour."

He further directed that "every flight must count," stressing the importance of actionable intelligence in contributing to the overall campaign plan.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, noted that the CAS's visit to Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 2 reaffirms the NAF's resolve to pursue decisive, intelligence-driven, and precision-led operations aimed at safeguarding Nigeria's territorial integrity and protecting its citizens.

Meanwhile, NAF has carried out precision airstrikes that destroyed a major terrorist stronghold in the Sauri camp, Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State.

In another statement released yesterday by Air Commodore Ejodame, on X, the NAF said the air interdiction was conducted on November 14, 2025, by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

According to Ejodame, the strikes followed "comprehensive intelligence and surveillance operations" which confirmed significant terrorist activity and rustled livestock concealed on a high-ground hideout used by the criminals as both a defensive position and a logistics hub."

The statement said the Air Component "executed multiple coordinated strike passes on the identified targets, achieving direct hits that dislodged surviving terrorists attempting to flee into surrounding vegetation, where they were subsequently tracked and effectively engaged."

Ejodame added that, "the successful mission resulted in the neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of critical structures and logistics points, significantly degrading the criminals' operational capability in the area."

He quoted the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Aneke, as reaffirming the NAF's resolve to sustain pressure on terrorists, saying the Force would "find them, hunt them down, and protect our people."