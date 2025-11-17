Nigeria: U.S. Embassy in Nigeria Resumes Full Operations As American Government Shutdown Ends

16 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator

The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria have resumed full operations following the reopening of the American Government.

On October 1, the US government shut down embassies and consulates worldwide, announcing that the shutdown would reduce public communications.

The diplomatic missions particularly said they would not post routine updates "until full operations resume," except for urgent safety and security information.

After a 43-day shutdown, US President Donald Trump signed a spending bill last Wednesday to reopen the government.

It was the most extended such closure in the country's history.

In a statement over the weekend, the US Embassy in Nigeria notified visa applicants and relevant service users that it had resumed full operations.

"American citizen services and visa services are proceeding as scheduled," the embassy said.

Trump signed the budget after the House of Representatives voted 222-209 to approve it, two days after the Senate narrowly approved the same package.

However, the short-term budget provides funding only to keep the government open until January 30, 2026, when lawmakers will once again need to find a way to fund it.

This means there is a possibility the US government will shut down again in January if Democrats and Republicans fail to reach an agreement.

