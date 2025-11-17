South Africa: City of Tshwane Warns of Potential Flooding As Rain Pours

The City of Tshwane (CoT) has called on residents living in low lying areas to immediately move to higher ground as heavy rain continues to fall over most parts of Gauteng.

In a statement, the CoT said its emergency Services Department received an impact-based warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) indicating a Level 9 alert for disruptive rain.

"This severe weather is due to an intense cut-off low-pressure system is expected to take place between this Saturday midnight (15 November 2025) until Sunday midnight (16 November 2025). Cut-off low-pressure systems are known to produce widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms, significantly increasing the risk of flooding, infrastructure damage, and other weather-related hazards. Rainfall accumulations of 100 - 150mm are predicted for City of Tshwane.

"Residents in...flood-prone areas are strongly advised to immediately relocate temporarily to higher ground, as rapid water accumulation will lead to sudden and dangerous flooding," the statement read.

Residents in the following areas should immediately move to higher ground:

· Low-lying areas,

· Riverbanks,

· Floodplains,

· Wetlands are expected to experience the highest impact.

· Motorists are also at high risk and should avoid driving during heavy downpours as several roads are expected to become flooded, creating life-threatening conditions.

· Remain indoors and move to higher floors if in high rise buildings,

· Flooded roads often result in vehicles being swept away, increased drowning incidents, and households becoming displaced.

"The City of Tshwane has identified high-risk areas across all regions, and the Emergency Services Department will remain on high alert, continuously monitoring known flooding hotspots throughout the warning period. Response teams will be ready to intervene where necessary to safeguard lives and property.

"Residents are encouraged to follow updates from the City of Tshwane and the South African Weather Service for timely alerts and safety information," the statement continued.

Residents are urged to observe the following safety precautions:

· Avoid metal objects that conduct electricity, such as barbed-wire fences or power lines.

· When outdoors, immediately move away from lakes, ponds or any large bodies of water during lightning activity.

· Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

· Avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges or swollen streams.

· If trapped in a vehicle during flooding, abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground.

"Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service," the statement said.

Report any flooding incidents to the Emergency Services Department toll free at 107 or 012 358 6300/6400.

The SAWS announced the Orange Level 9 warning in a post on the social media platform X, on Saturday.

The warning speaks to a "medium likelihood of disruptive rainfall that may result in severe impacts of widespread flooding of roads, settlements, as well as danger to life due to fast flowing streams over Gauteng and extreme western parts of Mpumalanga."