South Africa: Severe Storms and Flooding Batter Gauteng Today

Conditions in Gauteng, South Africa, are expected to improve, with the latest forecast showing only scattered showers, while officials work to restore power to some areas.

Roads in Boksburg, Kempton Park and Lenasia are flooded as emergency teams scramble to deal with storm damage and falling trees.

The South African Weather Service has warned of up to 150mm of rain in Gauteng and western Mpumalanga, with serious risk of floods and power cuts.

Gauteng is facing its worst storm of the season today.

The South African Weather Service has issued an orange-level 9 alert for the whole province and the western parts of Mpumalanga.

Forecasters say up to 150mm of rain could fall in some areas, with hail, strong winds and flash floods.

Emergency services are on full alert and have urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The storm has already caused chaos on the roads. Major flooding has been reported in Boksburg, Kempton Park and Lenasia.

In Highlands North, Oaklands and Roodepoort, trees have been blown down and power lines damaged.

Parts of Sandton have also been hit by falling trees and snapped cables.

Officials have warned drivers to stay off the roads. Poor visibility, flooded bridges and fast-flowing water could trap cars or sweep them away.

"If you're stuck in a vehicle during flooding, get out and move to higher ground," the government said.

The storm is being driven by a cut-off low pressure system, the same weather pattern that caused deadly floods in the past.

Residents are urged to:

Stay indoors if possible

Avoid all travel unless it's an emergency

Never try to drive through flooded roads or bridges

Secure anything that could blow away and check that gutters are clear

Prepare for power cuts and flooding with an emergency kit

Disaster teams remain on standby across all seven Johannesburg metro regions and other areas.

This is one of the most serious storm warnings Gauteng has seen in months.