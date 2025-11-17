Nigeria: Tinubu to Appoint Ambassadors Soon - Presidency

ABUJA - The Presidency on Sunday said that President Bola Tinubu will soon announce the appointment of ambassadors to man Nigeria embassies in different parts of the world.

Recall that there have been calls in various quarters for the President to appoint ambassadors to man foreign missions.

President Tinubu in September 2023, recalled all ambassadors from Nigeria's 109 foreign missions -- comprising 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates -- as part of a "comprehensive diplomatic review."

Since then, most missions have been headed by chargés d'affaires or senior consular officers with limited authority to represent Nigeria in formal negotiations.

Most foreign governments are reportedly not giving the same regard to chargés d'affaires as they do to ambassadors.

It has been insinuated that this months of diplomatic gaps has contributed to the friction between the United States and Nigeria in respect to the Donald Trump's warning against the killing of Christians in the country.

However, while responding to Vanguard inquiries on the matter, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said that appointment of ambassadors will take place soon.

Asked how soon it will be, the presidential spokesman said: "He is going to do it very, very soon."

But a source privy to development in the presidency hinted that the list of ambassadorial appointment may likely be released within the week.

According to the impeccable source: "The list may be released before the end of the week. The President is traveling this week, maybe it will be released when he travels."

Reports have it that President Tinubu had before now, ordered a "final cleanup" of the list of nominees ahead of its release.

According to a report, the list is being cleaned up because since the time the President sent it to the Senate, some people on that list have died, and some have retired and are no longer eligible for appointment. Some of them have less than one year left in service.

It was alleged that the Senate had already screened the nominees, while security and background clearances were completed months ago.