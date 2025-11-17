Nigeria: Fresh Legal Battle Hits Zamfara APC Over Alleged 'Illegal' Suspensions

ABUJA - Tensions have resurfaced in the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as three local party officials have dragged the party and some of its leaders to court, challenging what they describe as unlawful suspensions.

The legal action was initiated by Hon. Babangida Aliyu Shinkafi, Kabiru Ibrahim, and Ibrahim DD Kurya, who are contesting both the APC, its state chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, and the Shinkafi Local Government chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Bama Shinkafi.

According to a statement signed by Hon. Yushau Abdullahi Mada, State Chairman of the Wamban Shinkafi Democratic Front, the suspensions were unjust and violated the party's internal procedures.

The officials are seeking a court declaration affirming their status as legitimate party members and restraining the APC from taking further punitive action against them. They insist they were properly elected during the 2022 congresses and that their suspension was delivered verbally, without explanation or an opportunity to defend themselves.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It is unjust to punish fellow party members for attending a stakeholders' meeting of the party duly convened for its progress," the statement said.

The group further alleged that the suspension was influenced by external directives linked to the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

"Our members, who were unlawfully suspended, have no option but to approach the court for redress, as it is the temple of justice and the last hope of all aggrieved persons," Mada said.

The Front appealed to party members to remain calm and allow the judicial process to unfold, emphasizing that unity is essential for rebuilding the party ahead of future elections.