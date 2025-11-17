Nigeria: 33 Million Nigerians Risk Severe Hunger in 2026 - Red Cross

16 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Fortune Eromonsele and Agency Report

Nigeria ranks 115th out of 123 countries assessed in the 2025 Global Hunger Index, reflecting a hunger situation.

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has warned that more than 33 million Nigerians could face severe hunger and malnutrition in 2026 if urgent and coordinated action is not taken.

The warning was issued on Friday in Abuja by the NRCS Secretary-General, Abubakar Kende, during the unveiling of the organisation's Nutrition Advocacy Plan.

The event also featured the induction of Layla Othman, a Nigerian interior designer, writer, businesswoman and reality TV presenter as the society's Nutrition Ambassador.

Mr Kende said the new advocacy plan was designed to mobilise stakeholders, galvanise public awareness, and set a clear path for tackling the worsening hunger and malnutrition crisis across the country.

He added that the Red Cross was confident that with the support of philanthropists such as Ms Othman, the organisation could scale up its interventions and expand its reach to vulnerable communities.

"The society hopes to make a significant impact in the fight against hunger and malnutrition with the help of its nutrition ambassador and other stakeholders," he said.

Mr Kende noted that the NRCS looked forward to Ms Othman becoming the face of its anti-hunger and malnutrition campaign, adding that her involvement would help strengthen the organisation's visibility and advocacy efforts.

In her remarks, Ms Othman expressed appreciation to the Red Cross for the recognition and pledged to support ongoing efforts to reduce hunger and promote proper nutrition across Nigeria. (NAN).

2025 Global Hunger Index

The country's GHI score of 32.8 is driven by the high proportion of undernourished people, with 19.9 per cent of the population lacking adequate food intake.

Child nutrition indicators also remain troubling, as 33.8 per cent of children under five are stunted due to chronic malnutrition, while 11.6 per cent suffer from wasting, indicating acute undernutrition.

The Index further shows that 10.5 per cent of Nigerian children do not survive beyond their fifth birthday, underscoring the severity of the nation's malnutrition burden.

