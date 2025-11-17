Liberia: Minister Nyanti, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties

Monrovia-Nov. 14, 2025: Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu has held a meeting with Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti to discuss strengthening cooperation and deepening the China-Liberia strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Amb. Yin briefed Minister Nyanti on the key outcomes of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

He highlighted that during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, Beijing will further expand its high-standard opening-up and foster a new phase of win-win cooperation, a move expected to create greater opportunities for Liberia and other partner nations.

He emphasized China's commitment to working closely with Liberia to advance the implementation of the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit. Yin reaffirmed China's readiness to deepen the continuous growth of the China-Liberia strategic partnership.

Minister Nyanti lauded the progress in bilateral relations and expressed Liberia's willingness to strengthen collaboration with China across various sectors. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to jointly advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.