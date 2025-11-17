Nigeria: Troops Arrest Suspected Gunrunner, Recover Arms in Plateau

Troops of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with Operation Enduring Peace, have arrested a suspected gunrunner at Jebu Miango community of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Major Samson Zhakom, the troops have also recovered arms from the suspect.

"Troops have successfully apprehended a suspected gunrunner in a targeted operation conducted on 14 November 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to curb illicit arms trafficking and enhance national security." the statement said.

It added, "Acting on credible intelligence, troops participating in the recently launched Operation PEACE SHIELD intercepted the suspect named Ishaya Musa at Jebbu Bassa Bypass checkpoint in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

"A thorough search of the individual and accompanying property resulted in the recovery of 6 fabricated single barrel rifles, 2 fabricated revolver rifles, 1 Dane gun, 1 expended cartridge, and other sundry items.

"The suspect and recovered items are in custody for further action. This operation highlights the unwavering commitment of JTF OPEP to protecting law-abiding citizens, preventing the proliferation of illegal weapons, and maintaining peace and stability within the Joint Operations Area."

The operation urged residents to remain vigilant and always relay useful information to security agencies.

"3 Division/JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE urge the public to remain vigilant and always provide timely information to security agencies in aid of their operations, especially as the harvest and yuletide season approaches," the statement added.