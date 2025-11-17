Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Files N50bn Suit Against NMA Over 'False Report' On Health Status

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a ₦50billion lawsuit against the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), accusing its panel of issuing a "false and fabricated" medical report that declared him fit to stand trial despite his claims of deteriorating health in DSS custody.

On September 26, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the NMA president to constitute a medical panel to evaluate Kanu's health following complaints of ill-health by him.

The directive followed an application asking the court to move the IPOB leader from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to the National Hospital, Abuja, for medical treatment.

Kanu had insisted that his health had deteriorated in detention, citing medical findings that indicated liver and pancreatic issues, a lump under his armpit, and critically low potassium levels.

However, on October 16, when the report was presented in open court, the NMA panel concluded that Kanu was medically fit to stand trial.

The IPOB leader has now filed a fresh suit before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), seeking a new medical examination by another team of experts.

In the suit filed by Maxwell Opara, a lawyer he previously disengaged, Kanu alleged that the medical report submitted by the NMA panel was fabricated.

The defendants listed in the suit include the NMA; its president, Bala Audi; and all members of the investigative team: Benjamin Egbon, Emem Abraham, Ajibare Adeola, Temitope Farombi, Sunday Samson Owolade, Mustaoha Said Salihu, Yarima Suleiman Yusuf, Nwosu Ekeoma, and Benjamin Oluwatosin Olowojebutu.

According to the court filings, Kanu argued that neither Audi nor any member of the committee visited or examined him as ordered by the court.

"Shockingly, the defendants purportedly forged, prepared and submitted a false medical report dated September 23, 2025, to Justice James Omotosho," the suit read.

He alleged that the report was produced without any examination or consultation, describing it as gross professional misconduct, perjury, and a reckless disregard for both the court and his rights.

Kanu claimed the report misled the court into dismissing his genuine health concerns, worsening his condition and denying him access to adequate treatment or bail.

He said the actions of the defendants caused him physical and psychological harm and violated his constitutional right to dignity under section 34(1)(a) of the 1999 constitution.

Kanu asked the court to declare that the conduct of the NMA panel violated his rights to dignity and fair hearing under sections 34 and 36 of the constitution.

He sought an order directing the defendants to withdraw and publicly retract the report, as well as a perpetual injunction preventing them or their agents from publishing or relying on any false or unverified medical document concerning him.

Additionally, he sought an order compelling the NMA to conduct a fresh, independent medical examination by qualified specialists not linked to the disputed panel.

Kanu is demanded ₦50 billion in general damages for injury to health, reputation, emotional distress, and violation of his rights, and another ₦500 million in exemplary damages for what he described as malicious fabrication and abuse of professional authority.