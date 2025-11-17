Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Urges Tanzanians to Pray for Their Nation's Peace, Harmony

16 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomary

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan, continues to urge Tanzanians to continue praying for the Nation so that peace, love, tolerance, and solidarity continue to prevail in the country.

The statement was made by the Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, today, November 16, 2025, when he conveyed the greetings of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan to the believers and leaders of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (EKLT) Modern Congregation, Dodoma Region.

"President Samia greets you very much. She is with you, and her advice to all Tanzanians is to continue praying for our Nation to be calm and pray for peace to continue to prevail."

In addition, the Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of every Tanzanian to ensure that the peace of the country continues to be protected and promoted, because without peace, the Nation will not be able to carry out its responsibilities, including conducting religious services and other social activities.

