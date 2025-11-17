Tanzania: Pray for Nation - Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania State House
Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was sworn in as Tanzania's president on November 3, blamed 'foreign instigators' for the deadly unrest surrounding the 2025 elections.
17 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged all Tanzanians to continue praying for the nation, emphasising that peace, love, patience and unity are essential foundations for sustainable development.

The message from the President was conveyed yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba during his visit to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Kisasa Parish, in the Dodoma Region.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan sends her warmest regards. She is with you in spirit and her advice to all Tanzanians is to continue praying for our nation so that peace and stability endure," Dr Nchemba said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that it is every citizen's responsibility to safeguard and uphold national peace, noting that without peace, the country cannot effectively carry out its duties, including conducting religious services and other social activities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Without peace, we cannot perform any other responsibilities. Worship and other communal activities cannot proceed. Therefore, it is the duty of every Tanzanian to pray for our nation. When we are at peace, we can achieve our goals and even solve the challenges we face," he stressed.

The service was led by Bishop Dr Christian Ndossa of the ELCT Dodoma Diocese, who encouraged Tanzanians to place God first in their lives, maintain hope and abstain from wrongdoing.

Several prominent leaders attended the event, including Deputy Speaker of Parliament Daniel Sillo, Kilolo Member of Parliament, Ritha Kabati, Simanjiro MP James Ole Millya, Special Seats MP Ambassador Pindi Chana, Itigi MP Yohana Msita and Kalenga MP Jackson Kiswaga.

The gathering underscored the government's commitment to promoting national harmony, spiritual growth and active citizen participation in nurturing peace and cohesion across Tanzania.

President Samia's message serves as a reminder that prayer, moral responsibility and unity remain essential pillars for the country's stability, social progress and long-term development.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.