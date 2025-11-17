Tanzania: Pray for Nation - Samia Suluhu Hassan

Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was sworn in as Tanzania's president on November 3, blamed 'foreign instigators' for the deadly unrest surrounding the 2025 elections.

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged all Tanzanians to continue praying for the nation, emphasising that peace, love, patience and unity are essential foundations for sustainable development.

The message from the President was conveyed yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba during his visit to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Kisasa Parish, in the Dodoma Region.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan sends her warmest regards. She is with you in spirit and her advice to all Tanzanians is to continue praying for our nation so that peace and stability endure," Dr Nchemba said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that it is every citizen's responsibility to safeguard and uphold national peace, noting that without peace, the country cannot effectively carry out its duties, including conducting religious services and other social activities.

"Without peace, we cannot perform any other responsibilities. Worship and other communal activities cannot proceed. Therefore, it is the duty of every Tanzanian to pray for our nation. When we are at peace, we can achieve our goals and even solve the challenges we face," he stressed.

The service was led by Bishop Dr Christian Ndossa of the ELCT Dodoma Diocese, who encouraged Tanzanians to place God first in their lives, maintain hope and abstain from wrongdoing.

Several prominent leaders attended the event, including Deputy Speaker of Parliament Daniel Sillo, Kilolo Member of Parliament, Ritha Kabati, Simanjiro MP James Ole Millya, Special Seats MP Ambassador Pindi Chana, Itigi MP Yohana Msita and Kalenga MP Jackson Kiswaga.

The gathering underscored the government's commitment to promoting national harmony, spiritual growth and active citizen participation in nurturing peace and cohesion across Tanzania.

President Samia's message serves as a reminder that prayer, moral responsibility and unity remain essential pillars for the country's stability, social progress and long-term development.