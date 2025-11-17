Nigeria: VP Shettima Leads Federal Government Delegation to Shagari's Home in Sokoto

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has described the passing of Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari, the last surviving wife of late former President Shehu Shagari as a huge loss to Nigeria, saying she will be remembered for her life of compassionate and selfless service to her community and the nation at large.

Senator Shettima spoke on Sunday when he led the Federal Government delegation to condole with the Shagari family over the demise of the matriarch of the Shagari family in their residence in Sokoto State.

Announcing the death of the last surviving wife of the former President, a statement signed by the eldest son of the former President and Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Capt. Bala Shagari, had noted that the late Hajiya Sutura died at about 3pm on Monday, November 10, 2025, after a prolonged illness at the age of 79.

Commiserating with the Shagari family in Sokoto, the Vice President who said he was in the state at the instance of President Bola Tinubu prayed for the repose of Hajiya Sutura's soul, as well as comfort for the family and the Sultanate.

"We are here at the instance of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to condole with the government and people of Sokoto State, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the immediate family of our late President, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, over the sad event of the passing of his last surviving wife, Hajia Sutura Aliyu Usman Shagari," he stated in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, on Sunday.

Vice President Shettima also prayed Almighty Allah to reward the departed with Aljannah Firdaus, as well as the fortitude for the immediate family, Sokoto State and the entire nation to bear the loss.

"May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and reward her with Aljana Firdaus. May Allah also grant the family and the good people of Sokoto and the nation as a whole, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss," he prayed.

Earlier, the governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, thanked the Vice President for the show of love and concern about not only the Shagari family but the entire Sokoto State.

"The visit is a gesture which speaks volumes for having you in our midst today. Distinguished audience, you may recall that the Vice President has been here almost, I can say, four times since the inception of our administration. This is a show of love and the concern.

"We thank you most sincerely; we thank you for your coming. We pray Allah to give you sound health, and to give you courage to continue the good work you are doing for this great country," the Governor told VP Shettima.

Also, leader of the Shagari family and District Head of Shagari, Capt. Bala Shagari (rtd), thanked the Vice President for leading the Federal Government's delegation to condole with the family.

He said it was a great honour having the Federal Government's delegation sent by President Tinubu to condole with the Shagari family in their moment of grief, even as he also thanked the state Governor for taking care of the Shagari family.

Also in attendance were the Minister of State for Works, Senator Bello Mohammed Goronyo; former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Mohammed Adoke, and former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, among other senior government officials.