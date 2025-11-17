Nigeria: If We Make Mistake of Creating One-Party State, We'll Pay for It - Former Niger Governor

Former Niger State governor, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu, has warned that Nigeria would "pay dearly" if it slips into a one-party state, describing political plurality as essential for national stability.

Aliyu issued the warning in Abuja on Thursday during the 6th Zik's Awards Lecture, held as part of activities marking the 121st posthumous birthday of the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He said his late arrival at the event was due to travel constraints, noting that he had been in Ibadan the previous day, "against all odds," to help "strengthen the vehicle" offering Nigerians an alternative political platform.

"If we make the mistake of creating a one-party state in Nigeria, we will pay dearly for it," he said.

"It is good that we give people an alternative voice. But that does not mean that if people choose to go one way, we must rebel."

Aliyu criticised the culture of political defections, accusing some governors of abandoning their parties "by bribe or intimidation", despite constitutional provisions prohibiting such actions.

He said internal reform within his party had become necessary.

"So we examined what had been happening in our party and, like surgeons, we removed the cancer that had crippled it.

"We hope that, with the removal of that blockage, the party can now move forward and give Nigerians a genuine choice."

Reflecting on Dr Azikiwe's life, Aliyu said his admiration for Zik stemmed partly from personal coincidences -- birth dates and academic journeys -- but more importantly from Zik's role as a "pragmatic nation-builder".

"Zik was a Nigerian before Nigeria gained independence," he said.

"He stood at the forefront of our struggle and made compromises to ensure the country survived."

He urged Nigerians to embrace patriotism despite the country's challenges.

"For anyone who truly loves this country... We must love Nigeria. We did not choose to be born here, but God chose this land for us."

In his welcome address, Director-General of the Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture, Chief Chineme Onyeke, appealed to the Federal Government to allocate land in Abuja for a proposed national legacy project honouring Zik.

He said Africa was at "a defining moment", and Nigeria must lead the continent's integration efforts.

"We appeal to the Federal Government, through the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, to graciously support this vision by allocating land for this national legacy project," he said.

Onyeke also announced plans for a Zik's Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, to be hosted in partnership with Nigerian universities, especially the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He added that work had begun on establishing the Zik Centre for Leadership and African Studies in Abuja, envisioned as a hub for research, dialogue and the preservation of Azikiwe's legacy.