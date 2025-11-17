Africa: All of Africa Today - November 17, 2025

DR Congo and M23 Rebels Sign Peace Framework in Qatar

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels and the Democratic Republic of Congo's government signed a peace framework in Qatar, where mediators, including the US and the African Union, have been working to end decades of conflict in eastern DR Congo. The agreement followed a major escalation earlier in the year, when M23 seized Goma, Bukavu, and other key areas, displacing hundreds of thousands and leaving thousands dead. US Africa envoy Massad Boulos said the framework included eight protocols that still needed further work, with prisoner exchanges and ceasefire monitoring progressing more slowly than hoped. Kinshasa continued to demand the withdrawal of Rwandan troops, while Kigali insisted this would only happen once the FDLR militia, composed largely of ethnic Hutus linked to the 1994 genocide, was dismantled. The new framework also covered humanitarian access, the return of displaced people and judicial protection. It was built on earlier agreements reached in Doha and Washington, although previous deals were quickly violated. While the M23 had not directly participated in the US-brokered ceasefire, the group supported the Qatar-led talks, claiming they addressed the root causes of the long-running conflict.

Ethiopia Confirms Deadly Marburg Virus Outbreak

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ethiopia has confirmed an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has reported. This pathogen is one of the deadliest in the world, causing symptoms similar to Ebola, such as bleeding, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. The World Health Organization's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed that at least nine cases were detected in southern Ethiopia, days after Africa CDC was alerted to a suspected haemorrhagic virus. The Africa CDC reported that Ethiopia's National Reference Laboratory had confirmed Marburg virus disease and that initial investigations indicated links to strains previously found in East Africa. The Ethiopian authorities acted quickly to contain the outbreak in Jinka. In response to the outbreak, the Africa CDC committed to supporting the response and preventing regional spread. The update followed recent outbreaks in East Africa, including 10 deaths in Tanzania in early 2024 and 15 deaths in Rwanda before that epidemic was contained later in the year. With no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment available, supportive care remained essential, although Rwanda had trialled an experimental vaccine from the Sabin Vaccine Institute.

Zimbabwe's ZiG Ranked World's 7th Worst Currency

U.S.-based economist and currency expert Steve Hanke ranked Zimbabwe's ZiG as the world's seventh worst-performing currency. Hanke also accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of incompetence and presiding over corruption. According to Hanke's weekly currency watchlist, the ZiG has depreciated by 26% against the US dollar in the past year. Zimbabwe's monetary policies have long been criticized, despite government claims that the gold- and reserve-backed ZiG has remained stable. ZiG was introduced in April 2024 to reduce Zimbabwe's dollar dependence. To date, most businesses have been reluctant to accept the domestic currency, preferring the greenback. It replaced the Zimbabwean dollar, which collapsed after hyperinflation, and by 2030, the government intends to phase out the dollar completely.

Critics Warn New Airline Could Repeat Air Namibia's Mistakes

Opposition parties in Namibia expressed concern over the government's plan to relaunch a national airline. They warned that Namibians could bear the cost of another failed venture if lessons from Air Namibia's collapse are ignored. Despite opposition warnings, works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi confirmed the government's plans to establish a new national airline under the name Namibia Air Pty Limited, a fully state-owned entity registered in Namibia. An interim board of seven members and three attendants has already been appointed, and market analysis, traffic forecasting, and business model formulation are underway. Nekundi has confirmed that Namibia Air is expected to begin operations in the next financial year, noting the competitiveness of the African aviation market. He said that the airline would operate with a lean labour force based on skills and expertise rather than prior employment, to avoid overstaffing, which was one of Air Namibia's major challenges. However, PDM leader McHenry Venaani dismissed the project as an "ego airline" lacking clear economic justification, while AR MP George Kambala warned that mismanagement, political interference, and inflated contracts, not the concept of a national airline, had doomed Air Namibia. Both urged oversight, transparency and accountability to prevent a repeat of the heavy losses that led to Air Namibia's liquidation in 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tanzania's President Orders Probe into Post-Election Unrest

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced an investigation into the post-election unrest, following allegations that her government violently suppressed historic protests in the country. She was declared the winner of last month's presidential poll with 98% of the vote - a result the opposition has denounced as a "mockery of democracy." At least 240 people were charged with treason after the protests. President Hassan urged prosecutors to show leniency toward those arrested, particularly young people who may not have fully understood their involvement. She quoted the Bible: "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do." The announcement followed calls from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for a full and transparent inquiry into reports of killings and other abuses. Hundreds may have died in post-election unrest, according to the opposition. The authorities are yet to release an official death toll.