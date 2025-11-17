Ethiopia: Marburg Outbreak Confirmed in Ethiopia

A Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak was, on November 14, confirmed by Ethiopia's Ministry of Health in the South Ethiopia Region, the first of its kind in the country, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The confirmation followed laboratory testing of samples from a cluster of suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever.

Genetic analysis by Ethiopia Public Health Institute (EPHI) revealed that the virus is of the same strain as the one that has been reported in previous outbreaks in other countries in East Africa.

As of November 14, nine cases had been reported in the outbreak that has affected Jinka town in the South Ethiopia Region, according to WHO.

WHO stated that it was working with partners to support the Ethiopian government as it intensifies response to halt the spread of the virus and end the outbreak. A team of responders with expertise in viral haemorrhagic fever outbreak response has been deployed along with medical supplies and equipment, it indicated.

On November 15, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced it was working closely with the Federal Ministry of Health Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute to support rapid containment of the Marburg outbreak through enhanced surveillance, genomic sequencing, and coordinated outbreak response.

Africa CDC indicated that the Federal Ministry of Health, EPHI, and regional health authorities have activated response measures, including enhanced surveillance, field investigations, strengthened infection prevention and control, and community engagement efforts.

It stated that their swift action and transparent communication, which have enabled early confirmation and containment efforts.

To further strengthen coordination, Africa CDC and Ethiopia's Ministry of Health will integrate Marburg virus response efforts with ongoing mpox preparedness and surveillance. This joint approach is designed to optimise resources, accelerate early detection and reduce the risk of regional spread, according to the statement.

It is expected that Africa CDC Director-General, Dr Jean Kaseya, will meet with the Minister of Health of Ethiopia to assess additional support needs and reinforce cross-border readiness with neighbouring countries.

Marburg virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Marburg virus. The disease is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads among people through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals or contaminated materials.

Initial symptoms include high fever, severe headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Many patients develop severe bleeding within a week of onset, according to WHO.

Although several promising candidate medical countermeasures are currently undergoing clinical trials, there is no licensed therapeutic or vaccine for effective management or prevention of Marburg virus disease, the UN's health agency indicated.

However, early access to supportive treatment and care - rehydration with relevant oral or intravenous fluids - and treatment of specific symptoms, improve survival.

In the African region, previous outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported in Angola, DR Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda, as per WHO.