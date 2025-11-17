South Africa: Civil Society Launches 'People's Summit' to Counter Johannesburg G20

As Johannesburg gears up to host the G20 summit in Nasrec from 22-23 November, civil society organisations call for governments to prioritise climate justice, reduce debt distress and tax billionaires and dollar millionaires. The G20 summit will be the first hosted on the African continent and will host dignitaries from the wealthiest countries in the world.

As Johannesburg hosts the G20 summit at Nasrec on 22-23 November -- the first on African soil and featuring dignitaries from the world's wealthiest nations -- civil society organisations demand that governments prioritise climate justice, debt reduction and taxing billionaires and dollar millionaires.

Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, civil society organisations have launched a counter-movement to demand wealth taxes, debt relief for low-income countries and climate justice. From Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on 13 November 2025, the civil society movement We the 99 announced the People's Summit, which will run from 20-22 November.

With Civil 20 (C20), these civil society efforts involve more than 100 local and international organisations, including trade unions, research institutes and non-profits focused on human rights, climate justice and economic justice.

South Africa has used its G20 presidency to foreground issues that predominantly affect Global South countries, including sovereign...