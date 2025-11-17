Nigeria: Zamfara APC Chieftain Shot Dead After Rally Attended By Defence Minister

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the assailants blocked the Tsafe-Funtua highway and shot dead Mr Moriki, who was travelling to Kaduna State with three other friends who survived the attack.

Suspected bandits on Saturday killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Umar Moriki, who was returning from a political rally attended by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, in Gusau.

He was a former Vice Chairman and Sole Administrator of Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Moriki contested the House of Representatives' seat for Zurmi/Shinkafi Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election. He lost the election to the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Bello Hassan.

In a statement on Facebook, a media aide to former Governor Abdul'aziz Yari, Al'mansoor Gusau, confirmed the incident.

Mr Gusau said, "Mr Yari is deeply saddened about the tragic accident that happened on the Gusau Tsafe highway early Saturday morning.

"We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his political associates, friends, and colleagues during this unimaginably difficult time.

"We condoled his family and the Moriki emirate over the killing and prayed for Allah to overlook his shortcomings", Mr Gusau said.

The deceased politician is among the dozens of APC bigwigs in Zamfara who attended the welcome back rally to receive Mr Matawalle on Thursday in the state capital, the first such reception since he left office in 2023.

Also, the APC spokesperson in the state, Yusuf Idris, said Mr Moriki was killed at Fegi village near Gidan Dawa in Tsafe Local Government Area while on his way to Kaduna from Gusau.

Mr Idris said Mr Matawalle cancelled all his engagements in his hometown of Maradun and would attend the funeral prayer for the deceased around 5 p.m

"Late Umar Moriki attended the state's APC stakeholders meeting as well as the grand reception into the state organised by the party in honour of the visiting Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who's in the state to meet with party members, associates, friends and relations.

"The deceased, during his lifetime, had held various political positions in the state, including Vice Chairman of Zurmi local government area, Director-General of the state Revenue Generation and Special Adviser on Rural Electrification, among others.

"He died at the age of 62 years and was survived by three wives and many children.

"As a result of the sad news, the visiting Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has cancelled all his engagements held in his hometown of Maradun for the day to attend the funeral prayer of the party chieftain.

"All the APC leaders, executives, members and supporters have already arrived in Sauau to attend the funeral of the fallen leader who contested the Zurmi/Shinkafi House of Representatives constituency of the state in the 2023 elections scheduled for 4:30pm today at the Low-cost Juma'at Mosque, Gusau.

"We pray Almighty Allah to reward his soul with Jannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss. Late Umar S/Fada is a philanthropist who spent his life helping the needy and less privileged people", the APC statement said.