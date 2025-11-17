Nigeria: Ondo SDP Governorship Candidate Was Murdered - Autopsy Report

An autopsy report has confirmed that a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Ondo State, Mr Bamidele Akingboye, was murdered.

The Lagos State Police Command says it is awaiting advice from the Department of Public Prosecution to press charges against anyone found culpable of the murder of Akingboye.

Recall that Akingboye was reported to have died under uncertain circumstances on September 3, 2025 with family members and aides claiming that his body was discovered in the backyard of his mansion.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His first son, Samuel Akingboye, who resides in Ondo State, alerted the police and called for a comprehensive investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding his father's death.

But in a chat with Channels Television, the Commissioner, Lagos Police Command, CP Olorundare Jimoh, explained that the autopsy, conducted on September 11, 2025, along with other recent findings, led to the arrest and re-detention of seven out of the 14 members of the Akingboye family earlier invited for questioning.

CP Jimoh said: "With the toxicology findings concluded, we await advice from the DPP so prosecution can begin against anyone found culpable of murder."

He also stated that tte police are currently awaiting legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, to determine the next steps.Jimoh has reaffirmed his commitment to uncovering the truth and bringing anyone involved to justice.

One of the early red flags investigated by the detectives was a suspicious transfer.

of N50 million from the late Akingboye's account, allegedly shared by some members of his immediate family, among other issues.