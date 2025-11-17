Nigeria: Govt to Conduct Geo-Mapping of 36 States

The Surveyor General of the Federation, Abdulganiyu Adebomehin, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a comprehensive earth-mapping project covering the entire country.

He made this known at the 3rd Biennial General Meeting and Conference 2025 of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, FCT Branch, held in Abuja with the theme: "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Geospatial Technology (GT): For Mapping of Earth Resources and National Security."

Adebomehin lamented that no funds had been released for 2025 due to confusion in the budgeting system.

According to him, "I was with the President and he asked what the problem of surveyors is. I said mapping. He asked, 'When was the last time we mapped?' And I said 1960, 1970. So, he has approved the mapping of the whole country."

In his keynote address, Lawrence Akinola said surveyors have the capacity to support security agencies in tackling security challenges through proper mapping.

He, however, lamented the lack of political will to address the gaps and stressed the need for human resource development and manpower training to meet future demands.

Akinola also urged government agencies and stakeholders to ensure adequate storage and warehousing for Artificial Intelligence applications.

He said Nigeria's proposed AI Bill before the National Assembly mandates registration and licensing for developers and users, and urged the profession to "think outside the box" to secure long-term funding.

In his welcome remarks, the chairman of the organising committee, Emmanuel Omuya, said Artificial Intelligence and Geospatial Technology are redefining how societies perceive space, manage resources, and safeguard their territories.

He stressed that Nigeria must not be left behind in the revolution triggered by AI.

Omuya said surveyors stand at the intersection of technology and national development, noting that the data they collect and the maps they produce influence security, the economy, and governance.

He urged the profession to embrace emerging technologies as tools that enhance precision, speed, and insight.

Describing Abuja as a "living template of planning" and a "laboratory of spatial intelligence," he said the capital city is the most fitting ground to demonstrate how AI and Geospatial Technology can drive smarter infrastructure, safer communities, and more responsive governance.

He added that to model Nigeria effectively, Abuja must first be modelled.