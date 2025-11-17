Ghana: Anti-Corruption Agencies, Investigative Bodies Must Be Proactive - Akyem Muosohene

Chief of Akyem Muoso, Osabarima Dr Owusu Beyeeman, says the political approach to fighting corruption in Ghana has not helped and cannot help the State to overcome the corruption canker.

He says from the days of Nkrumah through the military era to the Fourth Republic, politicians have been playing with the conscience of Ghanaians in the fight against corruption.

"Corruption has become a difficult subject matter in Ghana and many traditional leaders decline to comment on it due to the possible wrath of the political class. It is, however, imperative to deal with it decisively if we want to progress as a country. This change of regime and its associated drama of a plethora of corruption-related exposés has become the norm, predating the inception of the Fourth Republic," Osabarima claimed.

Speaking at the maiden YENSOM Festival of the chiefs and people of Akyem Muoso, Osabarima Dr Owusu Beyeeman mentioned that the state anti-corruption agencies and other investigative bodies must work effectively regardless of whoever is involved in corruption.

He added that if a government official committed an offence while in government, the state institutions responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption-related matters must be seen to be taking action.

Touching on illegal mining, Osabarima Dr Owusu Beyeeman indicated that if the menace of illegal mining is not tackled fearlessly, "Ghana may import water and food before we can survive as a country."

"Recently, I read in the newspapers that the CEO of the Environmental Protection Authority, with heavy Military personnel and National Security operatives, had to run for their lives on an official tour of some galamsey towns somewhere in the Ashanti Region. I believe the solution lies with the Government with all the powers of the state. A more radical and ruthless action is required to end this menace," Beyeeman said.

He stated that these acts of gangsterism by illegal miners, if not stopped immediately, may evolve into vigilantism and harm the country.

"I vehemently disagree with the assertion of no jobs for the youth. I have said this several times and I will repeat: financiers of galamsey must invest in equipment that would support and improve farming rather than illegal mining that harms the environment," the Muosohene added.

The Yensom Festival is designed as a homecoming initiative aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and strategic development in Akyem Muoso. Every year, citizens of Muoso, both home and abroad, will gather and strategise on how to facilitate development, review the previous year, and plan for the ensuing year.

A 10-year development plan was launched for the Muoso town, which seeks to identify its immediate needs and provide a roadmap for development through local initiatives and self-help projects.

The Muoso History Book was also launched at the festival. Osabarima Dr Owusu Beyeeman indicated that the absence of a codified document detailing the history of the Muoso stool created a vacuum for people to make claims over the stool.

The Muoso History Book seeks to provide accurate information, widen knowledge, and position Akyem Muoso in its rightful place within the Akyem Abuakwa State.