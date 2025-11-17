Nigeria: Police Arrest Five Suspected Bandits, Recover Weapons, ₦2.6m Cash in Kebbi

17 November 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ogalah Dunamis

The police say the suspected bandits are all residents of communities in Bukkuyum and Gummi LGAs of neighbouring Zamfara State.

The Kebbi State Police Command says operatives attached to the 36 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Birnin Kebbi have arrested five suspected bandits along the Zuru-Tadurga axis and recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and over ₦2.6 million in cash.

The arrests were made around 1 a.m. on Sunday during an operation under the Restore Peace deployment, the command said in a statement on Sunday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Police spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, said the suspects -- identified as Bako Aliyu (Nanarki), Sani Alaramma (Wawan Icce), Umaru Tafsi (Birnin Tudu), Mamman Sani Danzakara (Mallamawa) and Lawali Sani (Birnin Tudu) -- are all residents of communities in Bukkuyum and Gummi LGAs of neighbouring Zamfara State.

They are "reasonably suspected" to be linked to recent attacks in parts of Zuru Emirate, the police said.

Recovered items

The recovered items include seven fabricated AK-47 rifles; one locally-made pistol, three dane guns and three AK-47 magazines

Other items recovered include forty-three rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition; forty-six live cartridges, two empty 7.62x39mm shells and cash totalling ₦2,623,900.

The command said the suspects were arrested after operatives on patrol intercepted them following a tip-off.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Birnin Kebbi for further investigation aimed at identifying their network and tracking other members of the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani, commended the PMF personnel for what he described as professionalism and renewed determination in countering banditry and kidnapping in the state.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.