Ghana: School Sports Authority Created to Oversee Basic, Varsity Sports

The Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has stated that Ghana's sports and recreation sector is determined to rebuild grassroots systems in the country's bid to unearth and develop talents to become a force in sports.

Central to this, she said, was the creation of a dedicated School Sports Authority to oversee athletic programming from the basic school levels through to the universities.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made these remarks when she represented President John Dramani Mahama at the Golden Jubilee edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards held on Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The historic event attracted prominent personalities across the sports sector including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Iddie Adams; Gianni Merlo, the president of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS); sports writers association heads from Nigeria, Togo, and Benin; sports federation heads; present and retired athletes and officials; and other sports fanatics.

It was to celebrate 50 years of the awards that recognise athletes and officials who distinguish themselves.

Addressing the guests, the Vice President stated that the School Sports Authority has been tasked to organise regular inter-school and inter-university competitions, drive talent identification, and provide a structured pathway for young Ghanaians.

She disclosed that a fixed assets coordinating unit has been incorporated within the National Sports Authority (NSA) to carry out the evaluation of major sports facilities, improve use, address long-standing revenue concerns, and heighten the oversight of stadium operations.

She noted that by treating sports as part of the national economic agenda, President Mahama's government was positioning the sector for job creation, youth engagement, and community building.

She congratulated SWAG for sustaining the awards and hoped that it continues to be a platform that motivates athletes to aim higher and climb the ladder towards sports excellence.

This year's flagship Sports Personality of the Year award was presented to the football team of the University of Development Studies (UDS) for winning the 2025 FISU Universities World Football Tournament.

They put up an impressive performance to beat the defending champions, Paulista University from Brazil, 2-1 in the final of the 2025 World University Games in Dalian, China.

Sudan coach, James Kwesi Appiah, was adjudged the Coach of the Year, with Referee/Umpire of the Year going to Daniel Laryea, and the National Team of the Year award going to the 4x100 Relay Team. Police Ladies won the Club of the Year award.

The SWAG Top 5 Federations were Ghana Athletics, Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Ghana Badminton, Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), and Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU).

Other awards included Athlete of the Year - Abdul Rasheed Saminu; Boxer of the Year - Mathias Ashittey; Weightlifter of the Year - Emmanuel Amo Boateng; Footballer of the Year (Male, Foreign-Based) - Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth); Footballer of the Year (Female, Foreign-Based) - Chantelle Boye Hlorkah (Nottingham Forest); and Footballer of the Year (Male, Home-Based) - Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of Oak).

Also honoured were Footballer of the Year (Female, Local-Based) - Comfort Yeboah (Ampem Darkoa FC); Student Athlete of the Year - Phillip Tetteh Odjer (Athletics, Male) and Moslina Adu (Badminton, Female); Discovery of the Year - Yayra Akos Agozi (Weightlifting, Female) and Michael Agyapong Mensah (Table Tennis, Male); Swimmer of the Year - Josel Mensah; Badminton Player of the Year - Obaponba Adu Minta; and Puller of the Year - Mabel Yeboah.

The rest were Para-Athlete of the Year - Zainabu Issah (Para-Athletics); Meritorious Award - Moses Adu (Badminton) and Husseini Akueteh Addy (Armwrestling); Dedication and Valour - Portia Boakye (Football) and Yaw Agyeman (Amando, Athletics).

The SWAG Lifetime Achievement Award went to Brestford Amui (Horse Racing/Administrator), Asamoah Gyan (Football), Andre Dede Ayew (Football), and Anthony Yeboah (Football). Sports Administrator of the Year was Evans Kojo Yeboah (Badminton), Table Tennis Player of the Year was Emmanuel Commey, and the SWAG President's Award went to Mr Henry Arko.

Personalities including Margaret Simpson (Athletics), Azumah Nelson (Boxing), Abedi Ayew Pele (Football), Michael Essien (Football), Kwadwo Asamoah (Football), Stephen Appiah (Football), Samuel Osei Kufour (Football), Adwoa Bayor, and Alberta Sackey (Football) were decorated on the night as 50th Anniversary Ambassadors.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

